NDLEA seizes 8,852kg cannabis in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has intercepted 8,852 kilograms of Canadian loud along Eleko Road in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Loud is an imported synthetic strain of Cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp in local parlance.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the agency’s operatives laid an ambush for the suspected traffickers transporting the consignment in two trucks following intelligence on their activities last Thursday.

He added that the operatives engaged armed persons escorting the consignment in a gun duel that lasted about 30 minutes.

Babafemi said: “When the suspects who were escorted by armed men were flagged down, rather than stop, they escaped and abandoned the drugs. But they were later overpowered by the operatives in an exchange of gunfire that lasted 30 minutes.

“While one of the trucks painted red has 149 jumbo bags weighing 6,548kg, the second one with blue colour has 53 big bags with a weight of 2,304kg, bringing the total number of bags to 202 and gross weight of both to 8,852 kilograms. The operatives are already on the trail of the drug lord who shipped the illicit consignment into the country.”

