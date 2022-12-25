NDLEA intercepts Christmas colorado, cannabis, others at Lagos airport, seaport

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted consignments of Colorado concealed in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada and packs of cannabis juice from South Africa, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas celebration.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the consignments were seized at the Tincan seaport, Apapa and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos.

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman in a statement on Sunday revealed that no fewer than 12 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the two seizures.

Babafemi further confirmed the recovery of 152 kilograms of skunk from two dealers in Kano; 100,000 pills of Tramadol in Imo state and 520kgs of cannabis hidden in soft drinks crates loaded in a truck coming to the Federal Capital Territory.

In the same vein, a consignment of 185 parcels of cannabis Indica, popularly called Colorado weighing 61.3kgs have been seized during a joint examination of a container at the Tincan seaport, Lagos.

The container marked MSCU5206726 from Montreal, Canada was found to contain two vehicles and other items such as bicycles, shoes and the drugs.

According to Babafemi, two dock workers including Abdulquadri Abdulazeez and Ogbuji Kenneth are already in NDLEA custody in connection with the seizure following their arrest.

Similar development took place in Kano where two suspects identified as Nura Zakariya’u and Alkasim Abubakar were arrested along Zaria-Kano road, Kwanar Dangora, with 161 blocks of cannabis and various quantities of Exol and Codeine based syrup.

Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Muhammed Buba Marwa, in his reaction to the arrests, commended the operatives in various commands for their diligence and show of professionalism.

