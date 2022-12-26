Policeman shoots female lawyer to death on Christmas day in Lagos

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) attached to the Ajah Police Station in Lagos, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female lawyer identified as Bolanle Raheem, to death on Sunday, while returning home with her family members from a Christmas outing.

The State Police Command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said the killer police officer had been arrested after he and his team had fled the scene following the shooting.

“The officer involved in the shooting is an ASP; he has been arrested, detained, and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, for further investigations,” Hundeyin said.

An eyewitness who saw the incident narrated to newsmen that the deceased, her sister, and four children were coming from an eatery in their car around 11am when the cop tried to stop them.

“The woman driving the car, was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge when the police officer who was the leader of the team, shot at her vehicle after they had waved her to stop.

“The bullet hit the victim and she was rushed to a hospital where she was confirmed dead,” the eyewitness said.

