Police bans sale of fireworks in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has banned the sale, and use of all kinds of fire-crackers in the nation’s capital.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who announced this in a statement on Saturday, said the move was aimed at maintaining peace in Abuja.

She urged all Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Police Units within the FCT to enforce the ban.



The statement: “The command felicitates with residents of the FCT as families and friends gather around for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“We urge all and sundry to embrace love and peace which are the core essence of the season and shun all form of violence.”

