Fire guts foam industry in Anambra

An early morning fire on Saturday gutted the Mater Foam Industry in Obosi, Anambra State.

The Director of the Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident in a statement in Onitsha.

He said: “At about 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call that there was a fire outbreak at the Mater Foam Industry in Obosi Odume.

“We immediately deployed our three fire trucks and our ever-ready and fearless firefighters to the scene.

“We went into action, controlled and fought the fire to a standstill.”

Agbili, who said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, added that the agency’s personnel prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings in the area.

