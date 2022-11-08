Fire guts Anambra drug market

Fire on Tuesday gutted the Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, and destroyed goods worth millions of Naira.

The Head of the Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The Ogbo Ogwu is a popular drug market in Onitsha.

He said: “The fire affected a section of the market but the cause of the inferno and extent of damage has not been ascertained.

“My men are currently at the scene battling the fire.”

