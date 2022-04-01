Gunmen attack another police station in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday attacked the Amichi Divisional Police Headquarters in Nnewi-South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident came just 24 hours after the hoodlums attacked the local government headquarters and set it on fire.

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

He added that no casualty was recorded in the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill man in Anambra

The spokesman urged residents of the area to provide the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Anambra and other states in the South-East had recorded several attacks on police formations and other public facilities in the last one year.

