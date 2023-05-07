NDLEA intercepts illicit drugs in Lagos, Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted Skunk, Indian hemp, and other illicit drugs in Lagos and Ogun States.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the NDLEA operatives intercepted a Toyota Sienna vehicle conveying 88.3kg skunk driven by one Mukaila Idowu at the Otedola Bridge in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

He added that another suspect, Joseph Friday, was arrested on Saturday in the Iyana Ira area of Lagos with 58.7kg of Indian hemp concealed inside his Toyota Camry car.

The spokesman said: “The NDLEA operatives on May 3 busted a mini factory where a suspect, Bakare Taofeek, was producing ‘skucchies’ around Safari in the Onikolobo area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Exhibits recovered from him were 4kg black currant drink (Zobo) mixed with Indian hemp, 255 litres of ‘skucchies’, and 1,880 tablets of tramadol.

READ ALSO: NDLEA raids Adamawa factory supplying illicit drug to Cameroon, Chad

“Others were three deep freezers, 735 grams of Indian hemp, two gas cylinders, and two cooking pots.

“NDLEA officers attached to courier firms also intercepted blocks of compressed brown methamphetamine packaged as soap bars weighing 1.54 kilograms going to Australia.

“The seizure at a courier house in Lagos on Tuesday was a follow-up operation to an earlier interception of 3.389kg of the same substance on February 23.

“A suspected drug courier, Paul Adetigbe, who delivered the previous parcel was eventually arrested with the latest consignment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now