NDLEA raids Adamawa factory supplying illicit drug to Cameroon, Chad

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday raided a factory supplying Akuskura psychoactive substance to Chad, Cameroon, and Niger Republic in Adamawa State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said production activities were ongoing at the factory at the time of the raid.

He added that a large quantity of the drugs was intercepted by the operatives.

The spokesman also revealed that the operatives recovered 859 bottles of Codeine-based Syrup weighing 117.3kg abandoned by a suspected dealer in Benue State.

According to him, the bottles of cough syrup were abandoned about two kilometers away from the NDLEA checkpoint along the Enugu-Otukpo road on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: NDLEA raids warehouse, seizes illicit substances worth N5bn in Lagos

Babafemi said: “Two suspects, Kabiru Muhammed (35), and Isah Muhammed (28), were arrested with 20 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 11.2kg concealed in a bag of cassava flakes (garri) along Zaria-Kano road on Friday.

“The operatives also recovered seven bags of cannabis sativa weighing 74.5kg when they raided an uncompleted building in Ala town in the Akure area of Ondo State.

“In addition, the NDLEA operatives intercepted 60kg of the same substance concealed among footwear in two jumbo sacks from one Aminu Mohammed along Ibadan-Oyo road, Oyo State.

“The suspect was intercepted while waiting to board a vehicle to Kebbi.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now