Police rescues 58 hostages in Kogi forest

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rescued 58 kidnapped persons in a forest in neighbouring Kogi State.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the victims were rescued from some identified kidnappers’ den in the state.

She added that the operation was carried out in collaboration with local security outfits.

Adeh said: “The victims were rescued at Udulu Forest, Gegu Local Government Area of Kogi State, bordering Sardauna Forest, Nasarawa State, and other identified kidnappers’ den in communities contiguous to the FCT.

“The kidnappers on sighting the security team coordinated by the police engaged the team in a gun duel.

“The bandits were overpowered and escaped with various bullet wounds, leaving behind their victims.

“The rescue operation was part of efforts by the command’s leadership to sustain joint operation with other security agencies, vigilantes, and hunters from the various local communities.”

