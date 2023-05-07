Gunmen abduct local council chairman, kill police orderly in Taraba

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja.

The council chief was abducted by the hoodlums who mounted a roadblock along the Takum-Wukari highway.

Manja’s police orderly was killed in a gun duel with the kidnappers.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.

He said the police operatives in the area are combing the bush for the victim.

“The state’s commissioner of police has ordered the operatives to go after the criminals and rescue the victim unhurt,” the spokesman added.

