News
Gunmen abduct local council chairman, kill police orderly in Taraba
Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, Boyi Manja.
The council chief was abducted by the hoodlums who mounted a roadblock along the Takum-Wukari highway.
Manja’s police orderly was killed in a gun duel with the kidnappers.
READ ALSO: Tragedy in Imo, as gunmen kill five policemen, couple
The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident.
He said the police operatives in the area are combing the bush for the victim.
“The state’s commissioner of police has ordered the operatives to go after the criminals and rescue the victim unhurt,” the spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...