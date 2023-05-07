PDP cautions judiciary against compromise of presidential election petition outcome

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in the petitions challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25 election.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made the call at a news conference in Abuja.

He urged the judiciary to insulate itself against an alleged plot to hinder it from independently discharging its constitutional duties on the presidential election petitions before the tribunal.

Ologunagba alleged there was a plot to influence the outcome of the petitions before the presidential election petition tribunal.

He added that there were allegations in the public space of attempts by certain political leaders to compromise the judiciary with heavy financial inducement and orchestrate trumped-up charges of impropriety against judicial officers.

He advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against steps to hinder the ability of the tribunal to dispense justice in the matter in accordance with the law.

The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the outcome of the election over alleged irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act, 2022.

“The only way to guarantee peace, unity, and stability of our nation is to uphold the will of the people as expressed at the polling units in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

“The PDP is confident in the ability of the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties in this regard independently,” the spokesman added.

