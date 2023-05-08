Tyre burst happens, does not determine how safe an airline is —AON

Airline Operators of Nigeria {AON} has reacted to reports of the emergency landing and tyre burst of an aircraft belonging to Max Air at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, declaring that air plane ‘tyre burst’ is an incident that happens occasionally in the industry and does not determine airline’s safety standards.

The development usually occurs due to the sudden loss of air pressure in a tyre, causing it to deflate rapidly.

The airlines’ body however faulted what it described as exaggerated reports, saying such creates unnecessary fear in the minds of the flying public.

AON stated this in a statement issued by its Vice President and Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema on Sunday, adding that such incident can happen to any airline.

The statement reads: “Yesterday, an aircraft belonging to Max Air which took off from Yola Airport had a tyre burst on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“No passenger or crew was hurt in the incident as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“While we thank God Almighty for his protection of all on board that aircraft, we, in AON, decry the penchant for sensational reporting anytime such incident occurs.

“Tyre bursts occur now and then in the industry and has nothing to do with the airline’s safety standards. Such reports only tend to create unnecessary fears in the minds of the unsuspecting flying public and, as such, counter productive.

“Max Air is safe with good safety record and therefore should not be ridiculed because of this incident.

“AON states that Max Air is one of the safest airlines in the world and should not be ridiculed because of this incident. Tyre burst can happen to any airline in the world.

“We plead with the flying public to be mindful of the consequences of sensationalizing such occurrences in aviation, as it may be used by outsiders to affect the county’s rating.

“All Nigerian airlines are under a very strict oversight by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), hence no room for unsafe practices by any Nigerian airline. This tyre burst incident does not and, will never, detract from Max Air’s well-known safety standards.”

