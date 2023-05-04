Sudan: Max Air to evacuate 560 Nigerians from Egypt

The Max Air said on Thursday one of its planes would be deployed to Egypt to evacuate 560 Nigerians in that country.

Many Nigerians are currently in Egypt after they fled war-torn Sudan.

The first batch of 270 Nigerians living in Sudan arrived in the country on Wednesday night.

In a statement posted on its official Instagram page, the airline said its Boeing 747-400 plane would be in the North African country for the evacuation exercise.

The statement read: “We are pleased to announce that Max Air, would be sending our Boeing 747-400 aircraft to evacuate 560 Nigerians who fled from the crisis-stricken Sudan and are now in Egypt.

“As a Nigerian airline, we must do all that we can to help our fellow citizens in times of crisis.



READ ALSO: Sudan: More aircraft needed to evacuate all Nigerians from Egypt —FG

“Our mission has always been to connect Nigerians to their loved ones, and we will continue to do so even in the most challenging times.

“Nigeria would always be our home, and no matter how terrible things may be, we would always find our way back. As Nigerians, we should all try to be more patriotic and help build a better Nigeria of our dreams.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Sudan during this challenging time. We pray for peace, stability, and prosperity for all Sudanese people.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our fellow citizens, and we remain committed to delivering the best possible service to all Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now