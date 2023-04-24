Air Peace boss, Allen Onyema, complains, says Nigerian airlines lost billions to aviation strike

Airline operators lost billions of Naira during the two days strike that occurred last week, the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has revealed.

Onyema, in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, said whenever aviation unions embark on strikes, the industrial action disrupts activities in the aviation market and results in losses to the airline companies.

Ripples Nigeria reported last week that five aviation workers embarked on strike on Monday and Tuesday over salary review and working conditions.

He said the cost associated with the strikes is enormous, but the airline operators are not reimbursed after the strike is called off.

“Whenever these strikes erupt in the aviation industry, it is the airlines that suffer most, together with the flying public.

“The loss of revenue and the cost associated with the strikes are enormous. Airline operators in Nigeria lost several billions of naira within those two days of disruptive activities and no one is going to give that back to us.

“The insurance on our planes is static. Whether you fly, or we don’t fly, those aeroplanes have been insured. Salaries are to be paid and monies owed to fuel vendors, they must be paid.

Read also:Air Peace pledges to airlift trapped Nigerians from Sudan for free

“So, each time you call for a strike in the aviation sector, it is very disruptive and the consequences are very, very high.

“I have to say this, the aviation sector is tied to the security of the country, and anything to do with national security is taken very seriously,” Onyema said.

The Air Peace founder further stated that strike should be the last resort, with both parties: “Let strike be the last resort. As a non-violence practitioner, and as long as the other party is open to discussion, you must continue to avail yourself of that opportunity to continue discussing.”

The businessman said the strike is only adopted when one party refuses to discuss: “It is only employed in a non-violence parlance when the other party refuses to discuss. But as long as your party is ready to discuss, there shouldn’t be direct action. However, complaints should be looked into.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now