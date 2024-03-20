Politics
LP responds to NLC picketing of its secretariats, says it’s ‘unlawful’, ‘abuse of power’
The National Working Committee (NWC), of the Labour Party (LP), has described the nationwide picketing of its party secretariats by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), as unlawful and an abuse of power.
Recall that the NLC had directed its members to mobilise workers and storm the LP secretariats across the country in protest of the party’s national convention scheduled for March 27.
The circular, which was jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the NLC Political Commission, Titus Amba, and Chris Uyot, had demanded the immediate resignation or sacking of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, over alleged ‘financial rascality and contempt of the union president, Joe Ajaero.’
Ripples Nigeria had reported that according to the circular dated Tuesday, March 19, the decision to picket LP offices was reached after a virtual meeting of the NLC National Political Commission and the leadership of the NLC State Councils and State Political Committees.
READ ALSO: NLC pickets Labour Party secretariats nationwide, alleges ‘financial rascality’ by Abure
Part of the resolutions of the NLC reads:
“That given the intransigence of the National Chairman of the Labour Party to unilaterally hold a National Convention of the Labour Party, financial rascality and contempt for the leadership of the NLC, the NLC State Councils and State Political Committees should mobilise workers to picket all the State Secretariats of the Labour Party, scheduled for Wednesday, 20th March 2024.”
The fallout between the leadership of the LP and the NLC took a different dimension on March 16 when the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party accused NLC President, Joe Ajaero, of making clandestine attempts to replace Julius Abure, the embattled National Chairman of the party with a cronny.
The party’s National Youth Leader, Kennedy Ahanotu, on Wednesday, while speaking to newsmen did not hide his disappointment with the way the NLC handled the situation.
He established that the way the Labour union handled the issue was unlawful, while accusing them of being partisan in their action.
However, the spokesman for the Labour Party Campaign Organisation, Yunusa Tanko, however, appealed for calm.
Tanko affirmed that there was an ongoing effort at a stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, Delta State capital, to resolve the rift between the NLC and the party leadership.
