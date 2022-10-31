Kogi govt asks security agents to probe PDP candidate, Akpoti-Uduaghan, husband for alleged links to terrorists

The Kogi State Government has accused a Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mrs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, of allegedly engaging in terrorism-related activities and having ties with a known terrorist.

The state government made the allegation in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Monday.

He called on security agencies in the country to probe the politician and her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, as well as the opposition PDP in the state over what he said was their links with individuals and groups threatening the peace of people of the state.

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan is married to Chief Uduaghan, a cousin of a former Delta State governor who bears the same name, Emmanuel Uduaghan.

The Kogi government argued that despite its efforts to rid the state of terrorism and criminalities, Akpoti-Uduaghan and the PDP in the state were allegedly engaging in activities that could drag the state back to “the dark era.”

Fanwo claimed that Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Kogi PDP were advocating for the release of a known terror suspect, it identified as ‘Safiu’.

The statement reads, “It is worrisome for the PDP that Natasha represents to come out openly to identify with Safiu, a terror suspect that is linked to the bloody attack on a church in Owo that led to the death of scores of worshippers. He is also linked to the dastardly attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre as well as military formations within and outside of Kogi State.

“It was a thing of relief to the people of Kogi Central that security agencies were able to apprehend their Chief Tormentor. Criminality doesn’t know political party. A criminal is a criminal and should be treated as such.

“Prior to 2016, the Kogi Central Senatorial District was a terrorist den, with dangerous terrorist organisations having cells in the district and hundreds were maimed, many in broad daylight. The government will not allow a continuation of the old order.

“The fact that they (PDP) claimed Safiu was their party member is an admission of strong links to him and his nefarious and deadly activities. As an administration, we are witnessing a surge in criminality in Kogi Central.

“Available data shows that Kogi Central today accounts for 51.2% of the total crime rate in Kogi State. With the billions of naira we have invested in strengthening our security architecture that has guaranteed peace in the state, we will not accept a revert into the days of bloodbaths.

“The Kogi State Government will not allow a marriage between terrorism and politics”

He continued, “We call on security agencies to arrest defenders of terrorists and ask them their levels of involvement. No matter how smart they think they are, they cannot beat our robust security architecture.”

“Security agencies are doing a great job in Kogi State and we commend them for that. To get to the root of the last vestiges of terrorism in Kogi Central, there is a need to invite Natasha Uduaghan and her husband as well as the PDP party leaders in Kogi Central to explain the rationale behind their vociferous defence of an arrested terrorist.

“Do they have a contract with some terrorist groups to distabilise the state? Are they afraid that Safiu and other arrested terrorists will expose their dirty and bloody deals? What do they know about some terror cells in Kogi Central? They need to provide answers.”

The State Government however assured residents of the state that it would not relent in its commitment to securing their lives and property.

