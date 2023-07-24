FACT CHECK: Was Justice Tsammani’s home attacked over judgment on Tinubu?

CLAIM: A page on Facebook claimed in a post that the home of the Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Haruna Simon Tsamman was attacked after a ruling against Tinubu.

VERDICT: False!

FULL TEXT

Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani is the Chairman of the 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal at the Appeal Court in Abuja. He presides over a five-man panel hearing petitions by opposition parties against the victory of Bola Tinubu who was announced winner of the February 28 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The petitioners whose petitions were received and heard by the tribunal include those submitted by the People’s Democratic Party, the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM). They are separately challenging the victory of Tinubu as well as his qualification for the election.

The petitioners have submitted their final addresses to the court after weeks of hearings. They are awaiting the judgment of the tribunal on a date yet to be communicated.

Meanwhile a facebook post claims that Justice Tsammani was attacked for reportedly ruling against Tinubu.

The post, which has been shared multiple times reads: “Breaking News: Judge’s Home Targeted by Fire After Accusations of Biased Ruling Against Tinubu. Thugs Allegedly Set Fire to Judge’s Home After Tinubu Ruling”.

READ ALSO:FACT CHECK: Did Gov Adeleke appoint his daughter as Commissioner in Osun?

“In the wake of a ruling against the campaign of Bola Tinubu, judge Haruna Simon Tsammani’s home was set ablaze by alleged thugs.”

VERIFICATION

Ripples Nigeria found this to be false. First, Justice Tsammani, whether as the head of the election tribunal or as a justice of the Appeal Court, has not delivered any judgment on any case involving Bola Tinubu.

Secondly, the picture that was used to depict the arson is a picture of the Igbosere court in Lagos, set ablaze by #ENDSARS protesters in 2020.

CONCLUSION

The claim that Justice Tsammani’s home was attacked is fake. There’s no iota of truth in the Facebook post.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now