Metro
Suspected cultists reportedly kill 10 in Benue reprisal attack
Gunmen suspected to be cultists reportedly killed 10 people at the Ukoosaa-Atam community, Ukum local government area of Benue State on Monday.
The incident followed last Friday’s killing of 15 people during a supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in Ukum LGA.
Residents of the community told journalists on Tuesday that the latest attack was a reprisal by one of the groups wreaking havoc in the area.
However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, has not confirmed the incident at the time of filling in this report.
The activity of cult groups is one of the major causes of apprehension in Benue with more than 50 people killed during clashes between rival groups in this state this year alone.
