Gov Zulum extends palliatives to corps members posted to Borno after 13 years

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday, announced a donation of N36.4 million, 100 bags of rice, 10 cows, 10 bags of beans, and other essential items for immediate disbursement to members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state as palliatives.

Zulum who made the donation during a visit to the orientation camp of the Corps members, assured them of safety at their temporary orientation camp in Maiduguri which opened 13 years after it was closed down due to insecurity.

While addressing the 1,215 Corps members posted to the state, Zulum said his government will do everything to ensure their safety and comfort during their ongoing three-week orientation camping.

“We want to extend palliatives to members of the National Youth Service Corps. Each one of you will receive the sum of N30,000; that amount will be credited to your accounts as soon as your bank details are provided to me,” the Governor said.

He also charged the Corps members to adhere to camp rules by living peacefully among themselves and engaging in acts that will foster peace in the country.

