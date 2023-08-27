REVIEW… NIGER COUP: Will Tinubu’s action threaten territorial integrity of Nigeria?

I thought military coups ended with the 20th century but to my greatest surprise, about six military coups have taken place in West and Central Africa since 2020 and then another had taken place in Niger making it the seventh and most recent one.

Before we go on, what exactly is a coup? You might ask. A coup d’état, or simply a coup is an illegal and overt attempt by the military or other government elites to unseat the incumbent leader. A self coup is when a leader, having come to power through legal means tries to stay in power through illegal means.

On the 26th of July 2023, a coup d’état occured in Niger when the country’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, and presidential guard commander General Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the head of a new military junta. Presidential guard forces closed the country’s borders, suspended state institutions and declared a curfew.

The coup which took place in Naimey, the capital of Niger has since left the city in a state of significant unrest. The coup has been widely condemned by the international community and by the West African economic bloc, ECOWAS which is currently considering military intervention in the country, leading to the 2023 Nigerien crisis.

This is the fifth military coup d’état that has occurred in the country since it’s independence from France in 1960 and the first since 2010. There was a military coup attempt in 2021 when the military dissidents tried to sieze the presidential palace two days before the inauguration of the recently deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu who also doubles as the chairman of ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military junta to restore democracy by returning power to Mohamed Bazoum and has since threatened to take actions against the junta. Following this threat, the military government of Burkina Faso and Mali, neighbouring countries who have had successful coups in their own countries, also threatened to rise against any nation that uses military force on Niger and will consider such action as a declaration of war. The two countries have gone further to establish a military pact with Niger, a pact that would see all of them join forces if anyone of them is attacked. Niger is also backed by the Russian government which do not intend to sit back and watch any attack on the nation.

Nigerians have taken to several social media platforms to air out their concerns as regards the issue and how it would affect the state of the country. They have warned the president to mind his business and focus on the economic situation bedeviling the nation. Citizens with the most concern are those in areas sharing boundaries with Niger, including Sokoto, Jigawa, Yobe, Kebbi and Katsina. They are concerned because if there should be any retaliation from Niger and it’s allies, they would be the first and most affected.

President Tinubu last Sunday played host to governors of these states. It was gathered the meeting held at the State House, Abuja, was part of consultation by the president on the situation in Niger. The governors in attendance were Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), Umar Namadi (Jigawa), Mai Malam Buni (Yobe), Idris Nasir (Kebbi) and Dr. Dikkk Radda (Katsina).

The Northern elites kicked against the planned onslaught against the military junta while citing the consequences such actions could bring to the country. The decision of the Northern governors and elites seems to have resonated with the concerns of the citizens.

The president had written the leadership of the National Assembly to approve the deployment of military personnels to the troubled Niger. The Senate however turned down the request while it asked Tinubu and other leaders of the region to tread with caution in addressing this political situation.

Many Nigerians, are of the view that what is need from Mr President is that he redirects his attention to the current situation of the country, and that his major priority and efforts should be geared towards alleviating the current crisis in the nation. Nigeria cannot be playing big brother when its home is tearing apart.

Nigeria has in the time past rose to the occasion when neighbouring countries were in need of assistance. The role of Nigeria in conflict resolution and peace keeping efforts in Africa and other parts of the world cannot be overemphasized. The country has contributed more than 200,000 soldiers to peace keeping missions around the world since independence.

Despite all these efforts, the country is still where it is today, more or less the laughing stock of other African countries. Yes, we know that Mr President is the chairman of ECOWAS, we don’t deny the fact that actions should be taken as regards to the coup, but he should recognize that he is first our president and should as such put the welfare of the nation above every other interest. Therefore, whatever action he decides to take should not be detrimental to the citizens of Nigeria.

Instead of using force, diplomatic tools should be put in place in liaising with Niger and the ultimatum should be reconsidered. Our sincere plea to you Mr President, do not start a war we cannot sustain.

By Omafe Victoria Nemile

Nemile writes from the Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU) Anyigba, Kogi state.

