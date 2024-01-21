Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 21, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. APC welcomes Supreme Court rulings on Delta, five other states election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the Supreme Court rulings on the governorship election in Delta and five other states in the country.Read more

2. Police reveals desperate Nigerians seeking asylum abroad begged to be declared wanted

The Lagos State Police Command said on Saturday some desperate Nigerians approached the police to declare them wanted to apply for asylum abroad.Read more

3. Kaduna govt confirms one child dead in explosion

The Kaduna State government has confirmed one child dead in an explosion in Kidandan village of Giwa local government area of the state.Read more

4. ‘I’m still in the race,’ Ize-Iyamu dismisses reports on disqualification from Edo APC governorship primary

One of the governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has dismissed reports on his disqualification from next month’s primary election by the party’s screening committee.Read more

5. NNPP BoT asks INEC to update party records, insists on Kwankwaso, others’ expulsion

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Temitope Aluko, on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to update its records on the membership of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).Read more

6. Two soldiers, one NSCDC operative die as troops engage bandits in Benue

Troops of Sector 6, Operation Whirl Stroke, on Thursday, engaged bandits in the Okokolo community of Agatu local government area of Benue State.Read more

7. Diesel prices soar over 37% in one year (What it means)

Nigerian consumers are grappling with a significant surge in diesel prices, with the average retail cost rising by a staggering 37.76% year-on-year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).Read more

8. UN chief renews call for Gaza ceasefire, release of hostages

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has again appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional release of all hostages.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests two suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children in Taraba

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday arrested two suspects over alleged trafficking of 16 children in Taraba State.Read more

10. Arsenal reignite EPL title race with Palace win

Arsenal have rebooted their Premier League title challenge by thrashing a struggling Crystal Palace 5-0 at Emirates Stadium.Read more

