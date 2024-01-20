Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, January 20, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. EFCC re-arraigns Emefiele on fresh criminal charges
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja.Read more
2. Police arrests Abuja notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Phillips
Police operatives in Kaduna State have arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Philip.Read more
3. Supreme Court affirms Dapo Abiodun’s election as Ogun governor
The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Dapo Abiodun as the governor of Ogun State.Read more
4. Wike confirms arrest of suspected bandits’ informants in FCT
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday security agents have arrested some suspected bandits informants in the city.Read more
5. ‘A sound democrat’ – Gov Mutfwang praises Tinubu for not interfering in Plateau election dispute
The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Friday, commended President Bola Tinubu for not interfering in the governorship election disputes in the state.Read more
6. Supreme Court upholds reversal of Tribunal judgment sacking Nasarawa gov, Sule
The reversal of the sack of Nasarawa State governor, Abdulahi Sule has been upheld by the Supreme Court in a judgement delivered on Friday.Read more
7. DisCos can now purchase power directly from GenCos as Nigerian govt removes NBET as ‘middleman’
The 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria have been given the greenlight by the Federal Government to purchase electricity directly from power generation companies (GenCos) through bilateral contracts.Read more
8. CBN to hold first MPC meeting under Cardoso’s watch in February
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will hold its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting under the current governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso in February.Read more
9. Death toll in Philippines landslide increases to nine
The death toll from Thursday’s landslide in a mining village of Davao de Oro province in the southern Philippines has increased to nine.Read more
10. Mane helps Senegal beat Cameroon to reach AFCON knockouts
Senegal, the defending champions, defeated Cameroon 3-1 in Group C to guarantee their spot in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations’ (AFCON) round of 16.Read more
