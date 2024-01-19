Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, January 19, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Supreme Court dismisses ADC’s appeal against Gombe Gov, Yahaya

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nafiu Bala, against the election of Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Yahaya.Read more

2. Emefiele in court, seeks amended bail conditions

The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has appeared at the Federal Capital Territory High Court to seek variation of his bail conditions.Read more

3. EFCC Chair warns operatives against bribery within agency

In a stark address to staff on Thursday, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede tackled a sensitive issue head-on: corruption within the anti-graft agency itself.Read more

4. Osun govt sacks three traditional rulers, orders fresh process

The Osun State government has sacked three traditional rulers in the state.Read more

5. APC rules out automatic ticket for Gov Aiyedatiwa ahead of Ondo election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has ruled out an automatic ticket for the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.Read more

6. It’s not sacrosanct Nigeria must be one country —Agbakoba

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba has contended that it is not sacrosanct that Nigeria remain as one country.Read more

7. Reprieve for Glo subscribers as NCC shelves plans to bar network from calling MTN lines

Subscribers on the Globacom Limited platform can now heave a sigh of relief as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has suspended its plan to bar the network’s subscribers from calling MTN lines for 21 days.Read more

8. GSK secures SEC approval to delist N20bn worth of stocks from NGX

The Board of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc (GSK) has announced that the company whose market capitalization is worth N20.1bn has received the nod of the Securities and Exchange Commission of its scheme of arrangement which will result in delisting from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).Read more

9. Enugu govt arrests six over alleged illegal mining

The Enugu State government has arrested six persons and confiscated seven trucks in Obollo-Afor over an alleged violation of its mining ban.Read more

10. Troost-Ekong penalty seals win for Nigeria against AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire

William Troost-Ekong was on target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their matchday two encounter against hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).Read more

