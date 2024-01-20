News
Police reveals desperate Nigerians seeking asylum abroad begged to be declared wanted
The Lagos State Police Command said on Saturday some desperate Nigerians approached the police to declare them wanted to apply for asylum abroad.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this statement posted on his X handle.
Hundeyin said he was shocked when a Nigerian approached the police to declare him wanted so that he could apply for asylum in a foreign country.
The spokesman wrote: “He stated: ‘Please, declare me wanted!’ I was stupefied. I blinked and looked at him again. ‘What did you say,’ I asked.
“Please, I want you to declare me wanted,’ he repeated.
“Why do you want to be declared wanted,’ I inquired, amused.
“Actually, I am applying for asylum at a XYZ embassy. During the interview, I told them that I was being persecuted to the point of being declared wanted by the police.
“They now asked for evidence of the ‘wanted’ declaration. I can easily do the artwork but I know they will come and verify.
“That is why I want it from the source.”
— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) January 20, 2024
