Two soldiers, one NSCDC operative die as troops engage bandits in Benue

Troops of Sector 6, Operation Whirl Stroke, on Thursday, engaged bandits in the Okokolo community of Agatu local government area of Benue State.

The OPWS Force Commander, Maj.-Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, told journalists on Saturday in Makurdi that the troops forced the bandits to run in disarray after a three-hour gun duel.

He, however, said two soldiers and one personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) died in the encounter.

Two other soldiers sustained injuries in the clash.

The injured soldiers, according to him, are receiving treatment at the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Makurdi.

Igbinomwanhia said: “Upon inquiry, the troops discovered that suspected bandits are advancing towards the town to attack it and they immediately mobilised and proceeded to Okokolo community, about 15 km from their base at Akwu.

“On arrival, the troops encountered the bandits attacking the community and subsequently engaged the criminals in a gun duel that lasted for three hours.

“The attack was successfully repelled with the terrorists withdrawing in disarray while evacuating their dead and wounded.

“The success achieved was however at a huge cost, with three of the troops paying the supreme sacrifice to prevent the killing of the inhabitants of Okokolo and the intended sacking of the community.

“In addition to the death of the two soldiers and one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel, two other soldiers were wounded and immediately evacuated to the Nigerian Air Force Hospital in Makurdi.”

