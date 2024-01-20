10 children injured as blast rocks Kaduna community

At least 10 children were injured by an explosion in Kidandan Village of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

Residents told journalists the children were playing with an object found in the nearby bush when the bomb exploded.

The victims are receiving treatment at Shika Hospital in Zaria.

The Village Head, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ruka, also confirmed the incident.

He said police had visited the community to assess the situation.

The incident occurred a few days after an explosion killed five people and injured 77 others in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ruka said: “10 people were injured and no death but they were taken to the hospital for treatment. Right now I’m compiling their names.”

