News
Bandits reportedly kill nine in Kaduna community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed nine people at Ungwan Dakwa village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.
The newly elected lawmaker representing Birnin Gwari State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Yahaya Birnin Gwari, who confirmed the incident to on Sunday, said the bandits stormed the community on Saturday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.
He added that injured victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.
READ ALSO: Bandits abduct 40 worshippers in Kaduna
However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.
Kaduna is one of the six states in the North-West under the siege of bandits with hundreds of people killed and several others abducted by the criminals in the last three years.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...