Bandits reportedly kill nine in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed nine people at Ungwan Dakwa village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

The newly elected lawmaker representing Birnin Gwari State Constituency in the House of Assembly, Yahaya Birnin Gwari, who confirmed the incident to on Sunday, said the bandits stormed the community on Saturday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

He added that injured victims of the attack are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Kaduna is one of the six states in the North-West under the siege of bandits with hundreds of people killed and several others abducted by the criminals in the last three years.

