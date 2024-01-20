Gunmen abduct passengers in Ondo

Gunmen on Thursday night abducted passengers traveling in two vehicles along the Akure-Ado Ekiti Expressway in Ondo State.

However, the number of passengers abducted in the incident that occurred in Akure North local government area of the state has not been ascertained.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Akure.

Odunlami, who said details of the incident were still sketchy, said men of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad are combing the forest in search of the victims and the criminals.

