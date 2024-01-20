APC welcomes Supreme Court rulings on Delta, five other states election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the Supreme Court rulings on the governorship election in Delta and five other states in the country.

The apex court on Friday upheld Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election in the state.

Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the APC candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in the election.

The court, however, ruled in favour of APC candidates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kebbi States.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, who reacted to the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the party would continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law.

He said: “In every contest, you win some and lose some, but we must all continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our governors, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Nasir Idris (Kebbi).”

The APC spokesman, therefore, urged all the party’s members to remain calm and peaceful.

