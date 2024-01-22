Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, January 22, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. IPOB leader, Kanu, was to be eliminated, but I chose for him to be kidnapped to face trial, Buhari reveals

Former President Muhammadu BUhari has revealed that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was to be assassinated, given his activities against Nigeria.Read more

2. SERAP, 20 others sue Akpabio, Abbas, others for increasing own budget by N147bn

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 20 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.Read more

3. NASS REPUBLIC: As Kingibe decries rising insecurity. One other story, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Senator Ireti Kingibe, last week, expressed deep disappointment over the performance of security agencies in protecting residents of the capital city.Read more

4. Lagos govt bans use of plastic, styrofoam ‘take away’ packs

The Lagos government on Sunday announced a ban on the distribution and use of styrofoam and plastic products in the state.Read more

5. FACT CHECK: Has Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha been released from prison?

A YouTube account posted a video purportedly of Baba Ijesha after his release from prison. The video is captioned: “Baba Ijesha Free At Last! Congratulations.”Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, January 21, 2024

6. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Shell sells SPDC for $2.4bn; Nigerian govt to continues electricity subsidy; Other stories

Dutch oil giant, Shell has assured workers that their jobs are safe as it reaches an agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), to Renaissance For $2.4bn.Read more

7. Mandilas Building in Lagos gutted by fire

The 10-storey Mandilas Building fire located on Broad Street, Lagos Island, was on Sunday gutted by fire that destroyed items and properties worth several millions of naira in the process.Read more

8. Police confirm rescue of Abuja sisters, others from kidnappers’ den

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the rescue of several persons abducted from the Zuma 1 area of Bwari Area Coucil on January 2, 2024 on Saturday night.Read more

9. Three security operatives killed, others wounded while foiling attack on Benue communities

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Sunday Igbinowanhia, on Saturday, said that three security personnel lost their lives during an attack on some communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday.Read more

10. Infantino calls for forfeiture of matches for teams whose fans are racist

Gianni Infantino, President of world football governing body, FIFA, has called for automatic forfeiture of games for teams whose fans commit racist abuse.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now