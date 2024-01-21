Police confirm rescue of Abuja sisters, others from kidnappers’ den

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the rescue of several persons abducted from the Zuma 1 area of Bwari Area Coucil on January 2, 2024 on Saturday night.

According to the police, this followed the relentless raids of the Federal Capital Territory by the Police Command Anti-Kidnapping squad in conjunction with troops of the Nigerian Army.

The FCT Police Command in a statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh said: “The operatives successfully rescued the Victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30 pm on Saturday 20th January 2024.

“It will be recalled that suspected bandits on January 2nd and 3rd attacked Zuma community in Bwari Area Council of the FCT in the early hours of that day injuring two policemen and kidnapping about 10 persons including a father, Mansoor Kadriyar and his six children, all girls. During the attack, the victims quickly alerted a middle aged man identified as Alhaji who mobilized policemen to try and foil the kidnapping of the zeven family members and others but he was shot by the bandits.

“Three other persons had earlier been kidnapped by bandits in the early hours at Barangoni area also in Bwari area council after inflicting gunshot injury on a vigilante during the incident”.

The statement read further: “CP Haruna Garba appreciated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun for the deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad, which has given an uplift to the existing security architecture of the FCT.”

The statement noted that “it has brewed public confidence, CP Garba reiterated the Commands commitment to sustaining the robust security deployment made in the area and other parts of the Territory for the utmost maintenance of peace for all and sundry.

“The good people of FCT are hence encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 09022222352.”

