Minister says Nigerian govt plans to raise education budget by 25%

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said on Monday the current administration plans to improve budgetary allocation to education by 25 percent.

The minister stated this when he declared open the Nigeria Annual Education Conference (NAEC) in Abuja.

He said the government was determined to bridge the gaps between policy statements on education and its actualisation outcomes

He noted that the country had a lot of good policies on what was required in the best interest of the nation but the policies were not bringing value to the sector.

Tahir said: “President Tinubu has directed the return of the 10.5 million out-of-school children to school at the expiration of his tenure.

”We still have a long way to go. We are not matching the children in the country with the desired education and this is because our policies are not producing the values we need.

“What we need is the action on the ground and not the policy declaration. This is where I can tell you we intend to come in.

“We want to bridge the gaps between policy statements and actualisation of outcomes.

“This is to give them future training that will enable them to live their lives and make them employers of labour. Everybody deserves to live a life of dignity for the well-being of their family.”

