Buhari’s exit will not affect APC in 2023 – Party chieftain | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s exit will not affect APC in 2023 – Party chieftain
The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman, on Wednesday, dismissed insinuations that President Muhammadu Buhari’s exit would affect the party in 2023.
Mamman, who addressed journalists at the end of the committee’s meeting with APC stakeholders in the North-East held in Gombe, said although the party had enjoyed the President’s goodwill, it would remain in power “for a long time.’’
According to him, President Buhari is concerned about the fate of the party beyond 2023 and is putting mechanisms in place to connect the party to the grassroots to ensure its public acceptability.
He added that the APC registration and revalidation exercise and the ongoing constitution review were proofs that the party was preparing for greater feat in future.
Mamman Daura's comments on 2023 didn't reflect Buhari's position —Presidency
Mamman said: “We know so much of APC revolves around our President from inception but that’s why the President himself is quite concerned and focused on strengthening the party, the structures of the party, and its relationship with the masses.
“This is being done so that people connect with the party in terms of its progressive agenda and its readiness to address the general problems of the country.
“This we are doing so that it is not going to depend on the acceptability of one person or not. It is going to be connecting with the masses.”
The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, who was also at the meeting, said the forum was important as it would serve as a preparatory platform for the party going forward.
