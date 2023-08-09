Resident doctors suspend planned protest after meeting with Senate leaders, but…

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned daily nationwide protest after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the Senate.

NARD President, Emeka Orji, made this known in a chat with newsmen after the meeting on Tuesday, adding, however, that there will be a review in the next 72 hours.

“We met with the Senate president, majority and minority leaders and Whip. So, the planned protest slated for Wednesday has been suspended and we will review it again in 72 hours.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the resident doctors, who had been on strike since July 26, earlier planned to commence a daily peaceful protest, starting from Wednesday, if the government fails to meet its demands.

The decision to embark on daily protest followed the directive by the Federal Government to the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking doctors.

