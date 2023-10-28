International
32 dead, 63 injured in Egypt’s auto crash
At least 32 people were confirmed dead in an auto crash in Egypt on Saturday morning.
The country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that 63 others were injured in the accident which involved several vehicles along the Cairo-Alexandria road, north of the capital.
The ministry added that many of the victims were burnt to death.
“At least 20 ambulances were sent to the crash site. The wounded were transferred to a hospital in Wadi al-Natrun while others were taken to Al-Nubaria,” the Egyptian Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, was quoted as saying in the statement.
