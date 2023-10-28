32 dead, 63 injured in Egypt’s auto crash

At least 32 people were confirmed dead in an auto crash in Egypt on Saturday morning.

The country’s Ministry of Health said in a statement that 63 others were injured in the accident which involved several vehicles along the Cairo-Alexandria road, north of the capital.

READ ALSO: 38 injured as fire guts Egypt’s Police headquarters

The ministry added that many of the victims were burnt to death.

“At least 20 ambulances were sent to the crash site. The wounded were transferred to a hospital in Wadi al-Natrun while others were taken to Al-Nubaria,” the Egyptian Minister of Health, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now