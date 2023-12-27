News
Vote-buying: Adebutu reports at Ogun police headquarters
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has reported at the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, over allegations of vote-buying during the March 18 elections.
Adebutu arrived at the command headquarters at about 11:00 a.m., following an invitation by the police.
He returned to Nigeria after spending over six months in the United Kingdom.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had alleged that the PDP candidate bought votes with preloaded Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards during the election.
READ ALSO: Ladi Adebutu to Abiodun: Don’t rejoice over Appeal Court ruling
The APC Chairman in Ogun, Yemi Sanusi, had in a petition to the police accused Adebutu and other PDP members of vote-buying.
During his long stay in the UK, the APC publicity secretary in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, alleged that Adebutu was running away from the law
He also challenged him to return home and defend himself on the allegations.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...