Vote-buying: Adebutu reports at Ogun police headquarters

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has reported at the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, over allegations of vote-buying during the March 18 elections.

Adebutu arrived at the command headquarters at about 11:00 a.m., following an invitation by the police.

He returned to Nigeria after spending over six months in the United Kingdom.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had alleged that the PDP candidate bought votes with preloaded Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards during the election.

The APC Chairman in Ogun, Yemi Sanusi, had in a petition to the police accused Adebutu and other PDP members of vote-buying.

During his long stay in the UK, the APC publicity secretary in the state, Tunde Oladunjoye, alleged that Adebutu was running away from the law

He also challenged him to return home and defend himself on the allegations.

