Ogun Guber: Adebutu confirms filling appeal at Supreme Court

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 election Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Monday, said his team of lawyers had successfully filed an appeal before the Supreme Court over the governorship election in the state.

Adebutu said this on Monday in his Christmas message signed by his media aide, Afolabi Orekoya.

In the statement, Adebutu disclosed that he had filed his appeal at the apex court, expressing optimism that justice would be served.

Adebutu had earlier challenged the election victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal, citing alleged over-voting, gross misconduct, disenfranchisement, non-compliance with the electoral act as well as non compliance to the margin of lead principle.

The tribunal, however, Abiodun’s election was upheld by the tribunal and the Appeal Court.

Adebutu, who just returned to Nigeria from the United Kingdom, said he was back home to celebrate Christmas with his people.

The statement read in part: “In the spirit of the celebration of Christmas, Hon. (Dr) Oladipupo Adebutu returned home from the United Kingdom to celebrate Jesus Christ’s birth with his people, after ensuring all processes of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun State had been completed at the Supreme Court without any successful ambush.”

In the message, the governorship hopeful noted that the life of Jesus Christ teaches love, compassion and sacrifice, which he said led to the redemption of mankind, urging residents of the state to pray for the state.

“At the end of it all, Jesus Christ overcame and had victory over all, even death; therefore, in this journey of redeeming the stolen mandate, we shall have victory at the end and bring relief to the good people of Ogun State.

“We sincerely appreciate the unprecedented warm reception and shouts of joy he received from the people all over the state, this is a great indication to us that truly, Ogun State people are standing firm and strong in the belief that true justice will be delivered at the Supreme Court,” he said.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate moderately with friends and family while “hoping that our victory is near and around the corner.”

