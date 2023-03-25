PDP demands review of governorship election results in Ogun

National leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded immediate review of governorship election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC had last Sunday declared Governor Dapo Abiodun as the winner of the poll having polled 276,298 votes to defeat his rival in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oladipupo Adebutu, who scored 262,383 votes.

However, Adebutu had rejected the results and accused the APC of stuffing 14,000 votes into ballot boxes during the exercise.

PDP at a press conference by the National Publicity Secretary on Saturday, Debo Ologunagba, accused the electoral commission of recklessly announcing APC Abidoun as the winner.

The opposition insisted the declaration was at variance with the provisions of Electoral Act 2022 and called for review of the entire process.

The statement reads: “the PDP has reviewed the conduct of the Saturday, March 18, 2023 Governorship election in Ogun State and observed with concern that the result as declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is completely at variance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Guidelines issues by INEC for the conduct of the election.

“Specifically, from the summary of collated results at the governorship election, it is evident that our candidate was in clear lead before compromised officials of INEC connived with the defeated All Progressives Congress (APC) to cancel PDP’s thousands of winning votes and brazenly declare the Candidate of the APC, Mr. Adedapo Abiodun as winner, in violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“It is instructive for INEC to note that with the cancelled votes, the margin of lead between Mr. Adedapo Abiodun of the APC and the PDP Governorship Candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu is not in excess of the total number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in Polling Units where election did not hold or cancelled by INEC, citing disruption of polls.

Read also:PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, alleges Gov Abiodun importing thugs to intimidate voters in Ogun

“Whereas the number of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collected in places where elections were not held or cancelled is 33,750, the margin of lead between the two candidates as announced by INEC Returning Officer is 13,915 thereby invalidating the Declaration and Return made by INEC.

“It is therefore reckless and highly condemnable that INEC would cancel PDP’s winning votes and hurriedly Declare and Return the defeated candidate of the APC as winner, in gross violation of the Law and total disregard for the Will of the people as expressed at the election.

“The PDP cautions INEC to save Ogun State an imminent breakdown of Law and Order by reviewing the Declaration and Return made.

“INEC must realize that the people of Ogun State are already agitated and are unwilling to accept a declaration that does not reflect their expressed Will at the election.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now