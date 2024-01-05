Kano traders want Gov Yusuf, Kwankwaso, others to face criminal trial over demolished shops

The Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders Association, Kano. on Thursday, demanded a criminal trial over the demolition of their shops by the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf.

The association also disclosed that about 30 of their members died during and after the demolition of their shops at Eid Ground by the Kano State government.

They listed those to face trial to include “Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Dr Abdullahi Bichi; H.E. Abba Yusuf and Muhammad Diggol and others.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that the demolitions were undertaken by the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf shortly after taking over in May 2023.

The victims sued the state government demanding N30bn damages. But the government, through an out-of-court settlement, agreed to pay N3bn in three instalments.

The counsel to the victims, Ma’aruf Yakasai, while addressing a news conference on Thursday in Kano, noted that the state had paid N1bn out of the N3bn, but said his clients wanted a criminal trial over the case.

Yakasai read a letter addressed to the Kano State Commissioner of Police titled: “Complaint of criminal conspiracy, theft, criminal misappropriation and mischief contrary to sections 97, 286, 308 and 326 of the Penal Code, laws of Kano State of Nigeria, respectively against Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Dr Abdullahi Bichi; H.E. Abba Yusuf and Muhammad Diggol and others.”

The letter dated January 3, 2024 was signed by Auwalu Sa’idu Umar, chairman and Ibrahim Salisu Nyas, secretary of the association.

The group, as indicated in the letter, lamented that they had suffered psychological trauma as a result of the unlawful acts as some of their members had died and “some are now patients with different sicknesses, including the killer stroke due to the demolition of their property and lost of livelihood.’’

“The victims’ orphans and children are left with no parental care and attention, many are rendered homeless; poor or no education, medical care, because their breadwinners are either dead or have lost their means of livelihood.

“The total estimated value of the property lost and destroyed is N260bn”, the letter read in part.

The traders also called on the Commissioner of Police to investigate the demolition of their property which the Federal High Court, Kano Division described as ‘’illegal, unconstitutional and barbaric.’’

“It is against the above background that we are appealing to your good office to cause a criminal investigation to be conducted in this case with a view to ensuring that justice is done to.

“We are asking your good office to conduct a thorough criminal investigation into the matter, especially concerning the offences against property and humanity, as some have passed on, some are sick as a result of the torture, and the rich are now poor.

“We need the criminal aspect to be investigated and the guilty to face the full wrath of the law. We also urge your good self to consider and build on the judgment of the Federal High Court, Kano Division that described the action of the suspects as illegal, unconstitutional and barbaric.

“We are ready at the appropriate stage of the investigation to provide all the available evidence and records in our possession to support the allegations against the suspects. Please note further that the suspects have never denied the demolition”, the association added.

