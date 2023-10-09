Buhari’s former minister, Dalung, opens up, says they failed Nigerians

A former Minister of Sports and Youth Development under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Solomon Dalung, has claimed that the administration of the ex-president did not fulfill the promises made to Nigerians during the 2015 campaigns.

This, Dalung said was a source of regret for Buhari after his allies “dragged his name in the mud.”

Dalung, who stated this in an interview with Trust Radio, said that as a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), he has responsibility to speak the truth.

“We failed to meet our expectations, and I am not hypocritical because as a major stakeholder who campaigned vigorously in 2015 and went to the nooks and crannies of the north, of all the promises we made, we fulfilled none of them.

“The political covenant we had with Nigerians while campaigning was that we were going to address the security situation; we were going to revamp the economy; and we were going to give corruption a major technical blow so that we could minimize it to the barest minimum.

“Looking back, reflecting and evaluating the situation as it is today, we failed woefully”, Dalung said.

According to the former Minister, Buhari is a very honest leader, who believed in people around him, but got his name dragged in the mud by them.

“He (Buhari) is a very honest man who believed that everybody around him was an honest person, he brought them and trusted them. Today, I believe he is living in regret.

“They have dragged his name and integrity not only into the mud and they’ve reduced his image,” Dalung said.

He, however stated that he believed that the APC’s administration between 2015 and 2019 recorded a modest progress, because “insecurity was not as worse as it is currently.”

He said: “Banditry and terrorism got minimized in terms of attacks, but it’s still flourishing, the complete change of dynamics in the security situation is worse than ever before in the history of this country, and is a remarkable failure and indictment too on the APC, because these were not part of the democratic covenant they had with Nigerians”.

