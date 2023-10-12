Buoyed by Igboho’s freedom, Ohanaeze renews call for IPOB leader, Kanu’s, release

Encouraged by the news of the release of Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho by Beninoise authorities, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to withdraw all charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Ohanaeze, the appeal for the release of Kanu is coming in light of the recent release of Igboho, a Yoruba Nation activist, from Beninoise prisons.

The group made the call in a statement on Wednesday by its factional Secretary General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, commending President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic for the release of Igboho through the intervention of Yoruba leadership and political leaders. It urged President Tinubu to emulate Talon.

It said: “Ohanaeze Ndigbo expresses its heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering contributions of Yoruba leaders such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prof. Banji Akintoye, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and Pa Ayo Adebanjo towards the release of Sunday Igboho.

“The organisation recalls its October 1, 2023 Independence Day plea for the release of both Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo believes that this is an opportune time for President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate similar gestures and drop all charges against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, allowing him to regain his freedom.”

The group further stated that the release of Kanu would play a pivotal role in restoring peace in the South-East region and help address the prevailing security challenges.

It also called on all Biafran groups to cease all acrimonies and offensive media wars against the Federal Government, urging Igbo leaders to focus on the importance of doing what was necessary for the betterment of the region.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo firmly believes that President Tinubu will be hailed as a national hero if he seizes this opportunity to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“The organization acknowledges that Nigerians who felt denigrated by Kanu’s actions should find it in their hearts to forgive him, as his release will mark a significant step towards national unity and reconciliation.

“We express our gratitude to President Talon, Yoruba leaders, and political figures for their efforts in securing Sunday Igboho’s release. The organization remains hopeful that President Tinubu will embrace this historic opportunity and contribute to the restoration of peace and harmony in Nigeria,” the statement added.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Sunday Igboho regained freedom on Sunday after being held in Benin Republic for two years. He had fled Nigeria after a night raid on his Ibadan home by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

