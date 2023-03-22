Crisis in Adamawa APC over purported suspension of SGF Boss Mustapha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, for losing his polling unit to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the just concluded elections.

The Chairman of APC in Gwadabawa ward, Muazu Kabir, who announced the development at a media briefing in Yola, said the SGF was not committed to APC’s victory at the presidential election.

He added that Mustapha showed a lackadaisical attitude to the party.

Kabir said the indefinite suspension slammed on Mustapha followed complaints from his ward, adding that no individual was bigger than the party.

However, the party’s State Working Committee (SWC) in a reaction, described the purported suspension of the SGF as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.”

The APC acting Chairman in the state, Chief Samaila Tadawus, who addressed journalists at another press conference in Yola, said the committee has directed the party’s executive committee in Yola North local government area of the state to set up a disciplinary committee to immediately investigate and recommend appropriate action on the matter.

The party secretary in the state, Dr. Raymond Chidama, who was also at the briefing, said: “We hereby state clearly that such suspension is unconstitutional, null and void and is of no effect, because the State Working Committee has warned the ward executives in the past to desist from this acts of targeting elders of the party and disregarding constitutional provisions, appropriate sanctions will be applied after thorough investigations.”

