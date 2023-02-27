Adamawa APC lifts suspension on national vice-chairman, Mustapha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lifted the suspension placed on its National Vice Chairman, North-East, Salihu Mustapha.

The APC Chairman in Rumde Ward of Adamawa State, Mr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi, confirmed the development at a news conference on Monday in Yola.

Mustapha was suspended by the ward executive for alleged anti-party activities last month.

He said: “We have lifted the early suspension slammed on Comrade Mustapha Salihu, North-East National Vice Chairman of the party.

“This is as the result of reconciliation in the overall interest of our great party, Ward officials of Rumde, Yola North Local Government Area.

“The disunity among party loyalists is what caused the internal party squabble that led to a purported suspension of Mustapha.”

He said Mustapha was clearly the leader of the party who had ensured unity among stakeholders.

Abdullahi added that the party was more united in its quest at wrestling power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

