Ex-Adamawa Gov, Bindow, dumps APC, gives reason

Former Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow, has tendered his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor said his resignation followed an unresolved crisis in the party in the state.

In a letter dated January 20, 2023 and addressed to the chairman of the APC in his Kolere ward, Mubi North Local Government Area of the state, Bindow said his decision was taken after “deep prayers and wide consultations with family members, stakeholders and faithful followers within and outside Adamawa State.”

He continued: “The unfortunate event of the 2019 general election and the 2022 governorship primary among many reasons remains the main crux of why I’m resigning from the APC.

“Lack of genuine reconciliation with aggrieved stakeholders within the party in Adamawa state since the last primary makes the APC to no longer be a comfortable home.

“While thanking you and the party, I wish to also inform you that my faithful supporters will be joining me across the state in leaving the party so as to champion a cause of building a harmonious Adamawa State that will enshrine unity in our diversity toward a collective development as a people.”

