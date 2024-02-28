Reps dismiss allegation of bad debt against NPA

The House of Representatives has dismissed a petition accusing the Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Bello Koko of recording a bad debt of N178 billion in the audited financial statement of 2019.

A group, the Forum of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria had petitioned the House Committee on Public Petitions on the alleged bad debt.

The petitioner had asked the House to invite the NPA management to address the growth of the alleged debt from N135 billion in 2018 to N173 billion in 2024.

The petition read: “Our attention has been brought to the 2019 audited financial statement of Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) with special reference to Trade Accounts Receivable and the huge provision made for bad and doubt debts.

“Whilst we note that the position in 2019 would significantly changed by now, the poor quality of NPA’s trade receivable account is alarming and requires urgent attention.”

However, at the resumed hearing of the committee on Wednesday, the group failed to appear to defend the allegation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mike Etaba, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

He said: “This is the sixth time and the petitioner has not been in this place. The case is hereby dismissed.”

