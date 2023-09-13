Passports will be issued within two weeks upon application —Interior Minister

Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, the interior minister, on Tuesday, said that passports will be issued two weeks after an application.

He added that more backlogs would be removed before the end of the two weeks the immigration chief had been granted, and that once the backlogs were eliminated, Nigerians should be able to get their passports in two weeks.

The Minister spoke during Dr. Betta Edu’s visit to his office in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Afonja Ajibola, the Ministry of Interior’s Director of Press, said this in a statement.

He said, “Nigerians must not be relegated from being citizens of Nigeria by denying them a passport.

“He reiterated his belief that we must get it right now, adding that he receives updates every morning; and that this very morning, he is been briefed that about 55,000 passports have been cleared, out of the 200,000 passports backlog he instructed to be cleared in two weeks.

“He then assured that by the time the backlogs are cleared, Nigerians will start enjoying the efficient service of having their passports issued within two weeks upon application.”

