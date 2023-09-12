News
Nigerian govt to grant universities autonomy to source new ways of raising money
In its determination to initiate creative means of funding tertiary education in the country, the Federal Government, on Monday, said it would grant autonomy to universities to explore new sources for the funding of their activities.
The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this in Abuja at the Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference (NAEC) with the theme, ‘Implementation of Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.
According to the minister, the conference would discuss emerging trends, including university autonomy and the Students Loans Fund as well as education financing which, according to him, align perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the sector.
He further stated that the theme of the conference would always remain relevant until the country achieves 100 percent of the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and beyond to education-related indicators and targets of Agenda 2060 of the African Union.
Read also: Ogun govt clarifies reason for demolition of former Gov Daniel wife’s shopping plaza
Prof Mamman said: “As a signatory to the SDG 2030 and AU Agenda 2060, Nigeria must continue to demonstrate its commitment to achieving these goals through leadership and ownership of the implementation process. The education sector is one of the line sectors that ensure that planning and budgeting in the country are within the framework of the SDGS.
“In proposing and developing implementation strategies, also provide for mechanisms for constant monitoring and evaluation, to ensure goals are achieved.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...