Nigerian govt to grant universities autonomy to source new ways of raising money

In its determination to initiate creative means of funding tertiary education in the country, the Federal Government, on Monday, said it would grant autonomy to universities to explore new sources for the funding of their activities.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, disclosed this in Abuja at the Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference (NAEC) with the theme, ‘Implementation of Education 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria’.

According to the minister, the conference would discuss emerging trends, including university autonomy and the Students Loans Fund as well as education financing which, according to him, align perfectly with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for the sector.

He further stated that the theme of the conference would always remain relevant until the country achieves 100 percent of the targets set in the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and beyond to education-related indicators and targets of Agenda 2060 of the African Union.

Prof Mamman said: “As a signatory to the SDG 2030 and AU Agenda 2060, Nigeria must continue to demonstrate its commitment to achieving these goals through leadership and ownership of the implementation process. The education sector is one of the line sectors that ensure that planning and budgeting in the country are within the framework of the SDGS.

“In proposing and developing implementation strategies, also provide for mechanisms for constant monitoring and evaluation, to ensure goals are achieved.”

