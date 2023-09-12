Gov Otu imposes curfew on 4 Cross River communities over violence

The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on four communities in the Yala local government area of the state over violence.

The affected communities are – Ugaga, Igbekurekor, Benekaba, and Ijama.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, the governor said the curfew was to forestall further loss of lives and properties following clashes between the four communities.

He said: “The curfew is necessary following land and boundary disputes which have resulted in security threats leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties.

“I hereby impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ugaga and Igbekurekor communities of Yala local government area, as well as in Benekaba and Ujama, respectively.

“The curfew is to enable security agencies to deal decisively with the situation in the affected communities and restore normalcy.”

Otu directed the State Emergency Management Agency to work out immediate intervention in the form of relief materials for victims of the crisis.

He urged traditional rulers in the affected communities to immediately work out ways to restore peace and amity.

The governor vowed that he would hold the traditional rulers responsible for any further breakdown of law and order in their domains.

