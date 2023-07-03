News
Gov Otu sets up committee to probe concession of companies by Ayade’s govt
The Cross River State Governor, Bassey Out, has set up a committee to dig into the concession of industries and other activities by his predecessor, Ben Ayade.
The Fact-Finding Committee On Cross River State Government-owned and Concessioned Industries and Other Landed Properties has therefore come out with a call for memoranda in the state.
In a statement issued on Monday by its Secretary, Mr. Anthony Effiom, the committee called for a memorandum from members of the public on the terms of reference.
The committee will look into all transactions relating to the concession of industries, and their valuation, and review the adequacy and appropriateness of the legal processes.
It will also ensure the fair value of assets, and competency of concessionaires and determine the adequacy and protection of the state’s interest.
READ ALSO: Gov Otu suspends recruitments into Cross River’s civil service
The committee will equally look into all land-related transactions, acquisitions, and applications in the public interest for developed and undeveloped lands.
The memoranda, according to the statement, are expected to reach the committee on or before Friday.
The affected organisations were British Canadian University, Ogoja Rice Mill, Garment Factory, Ogoja Rice Mill, Obudu German Hospital, Ikom Chocolate Factory, Transcorp Hotel, and Calachika.
Others are – Water Board Land, Ministry of Works Land Calabar, Hope Waddell Land, St. Stephen Primary School Obudu Land, Ministry Of Agriculture Obudu Land, Nitel Land Obudu, Okambi-Abonkib-Ikwom-Ikwu-Igwo Lands in Obudu, and the Land Opposite UJ Esuene Stadium acquired for Indigo Hotel.
